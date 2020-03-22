Contact
The young people had congregated at St Columb's Park.
Police were abused this evening after they tried to break up a large crowd of young people.
It comes amid concern that many people, particularly young people, are not observing social distancing guidelines in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
A PSNI spokesperson said that officers from our Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team attended St Columb's Park this evening at about 8.30pm after receiving reports of a large number of youths drinking near the running track.
"Most of these youths ran off when we attended but some took the time to shout abuse at police, thinking it was hilarious to shout that they all had coronavirus before coughing over each other," the spokesperson said.
"If any of those children were unknowing carriers, they may have just infected their friends who could well be going home tonight to possibly infect their entire family."
"Folks please speak to your children about how serious the current situation is it might just save a life."
From the evidence gathered in recent years it has been shown that a village existed in Shantallow during the Bronze Age.
