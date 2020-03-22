New traffic management measures introduced at Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry to ease congestion

Derry City and Strabane District Council have introduced new traffic management measures at Pennyburn Recycling Centre to ease congestion and ensure social distancing guidelines can be applied.

From today, Sunday, March 22, there will be no left turn entry into the site.

Instead traffic will be directed beyond the entrance towards the back of the industrial estate where vehicles will make a right hand turn into the site.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, explained the measures were necessary to avoid long queues in Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

"Our Recycling Centres have experienced a busy few days with many people taking advantage of more time at a home to carrying out some spring cleaning," she said.

"Pennyburn Industrial Estate has been particularly busy and has been limited to 10/12 cars at a time to make sure social distancing guidelines around the Coronavirus can be applied and users and staff can be protected.

"From Sunday, staff will direct traffic to the back of the Industrial Estate to prevent long queues back towards the Collon.

"I would appreciate the public's co-operation and patience while these changes are implemented, similar arrangements will be applied at other sites should the need arise, the traffic management measures will be kept under review and amended if needed."

Council's Bulky Lift service has been temporarily suspended as services are realigned to cope with the challenges of the coronavirus.

Bin collections and recycling centre services are as normal.