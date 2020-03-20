Derry undertakers firm outlines important information about how funerals will be carried out during the period of the coronavirus pandemic

A Derry undertakers firm has outlined new infection control measures it will be introducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for McClafferty Funeral Directors said that following recent conversations with local fellow funeral businesses and Derry City and Strabane District Council they have decided to provide information on the precautions they are implementing regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"These precautions are for the safety of our staff, the families we serve and all visitors to our funeral home," the spokesperson said.

"We have put in place a number of specific infection control measures in line with government regulations, (as a precautionary measure), to help towards the containment of COVID-19 for the benefit of all."

The spokesperson said the new measures are:

● All visiting guests to our Funeral Home/Offices, will be asked to sanitise their hands on both entering and leaving our premises.

● Derry City and Strabane District Council have now put new restrictions and guidelines in place for all Funeral Directors regarding their own personnel/staff safety and the safety of all mourners within the city cemetery during all burials whilst ensuring dignity and respect is maintained at all times. Burials will take place as normal, however, mourners at the graveside are being asked to be mindful of public health advice especially regarding social distancing.

● Our offices will remain open as usual for appointments only. We ask that initial contact be made by telephone where possible, whereby we offer a 24 hour personal answering service.

● We would advise that all wakes and funerals should be private and limited to family and close friends only.

● Anyone who is feeling unwell should NOT attend our office, a wake or any funeral service.

● Our Funeral Home and Embalming Suite will be thoroughly sanitised between each use.

● All our “Complimentary Wake House Furnishings” will be thoroughly sanitised between each use

● Our Funeral Directors / Operatives will be updated daily on the latest safety procedures, enabling them to advise and guide grieving families whom we serve, on best practices at wakes and funerals (this information will be on a recommendation basis only)

● We will continue to engage with all authorities especially those of whom are within the funeral industry in a bid to obtain the most up to date information that is available.

The spokesperson for McClafferty Funeral Directors said: "Our aim is to continue to provide an unrivalled level of service to the deceased and to the bereaved families we serve, whilst retaining the highest level of safety of everyone concerned.

"We are honoured to be able to care for our community in what is currently a very difficult time for all. Our team are available 24 hours a day for support and advice to anyone in their time of need."

Should anyone require any further information, they are asked to contact the firm's 24-hour “Funeral Helpline Number” on 028 71262823.