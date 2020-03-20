Derry councillor's concern about reports that groups of up to 30 young people are still gathering in the city

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Aileen Mellon has appealed to young people in the city to heed advice about social distancing.

Her concern comes after reports that young people in Galliagh are still gathering in groups as large as 30 at a time.

Councillor Mellon said: “I have been contacted by residents with concerns that groups of up to 30 young people are still gathering to interact and that this is also the case around other parts of the city.

“My message is not to chastise; it is to ask young people to think about your actions. Think about the amount of people you are coming into contact with, think about your own health and think of those who are of ill health in your own family that you can carry home to.

“Social distancing can be very tough for teenagers who often depend on their friendships for personal well-being.

“Use the technology that many of you have, you can see each other through video calls or talk over text.

“If you have to get out of the house maybe arrange with one other person and go a walk where it isn't crowded.

“We need everyone to be responsible, not potentially put more pressure on our health workers by not listening to advice they are giving.

“Be Supportive. Be Careful. Be Alert."