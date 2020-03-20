Derry councillor's concern about reports that groups of up to 30 young people are still gathering in the city

Contact
Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Aileen Mellon has appealed to young people in the city to heed advice about social distancing.
Her concern comes after reports that young people in Galliagh are still gathering in groups as large as 30 at a time.
Councillor Mellon said: “I have been contacted by residents with concerns that groups of up to 30 young people are still gathering to interact and that this is also the case around other parts of the city.
“My message is not to chastise; it is to ask young people to think about your actions. Think about the amount of people you are coming into contact with, think about your own health and think of those who are of ill health in your own family that you can carry home to.
“Social distancing can be very tough for teenagers who often depend on their friendships for personal well-being.
“Use the technology that many of you have, you can see each other through video calls or talk over text.
“If you have to get out of the house maybe arrange with one other person and go a walk where it isn't crowded.
“We need everyone to be responsible, not potentially put more pressure on our health workers by not listening to advice they are giving.
“Be Supportive. Be Careful. Be Alert."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.