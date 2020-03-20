Contact

Public transport across Northern Ireland to be reduced in response to ongoing coronavirus crisis

New timetables will come in to operation from next Monday

Derry bus station

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, has approved a reduction in the level of public transport provision as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

From next Monday, March 23, Translink Bus Services (Ulsterbus, Metro and Glider) will operate a reduced service timetable and NI Railways will operate a Saturday timetable.

Translink is also reducing the service timetable for cross-border coach and Enterprise rail services.

The Minister confirmed that the changes have been introduced in response to the latest government advice to avoid all non-essential travel and on social distancing.

Minister Mallon said: “These measures will have a dramatic impact on our public transport network but it is the right step to take given the clear advice from government to avoid all non-essential travel and on social distancing and its effectiveness in the fight against COVID-19. Advice we must all follow.

“The changes to the timetables will ensure we can continue to provide public transport coverage across Northern Ireland while responding to the impact of reduced demand. The public should be assured for those who need to travel, public transport will continue to operate and we will continue to ensure all those using public transport can do so safely in line with guidance on social distancing.

“Keeping communities across the North safe at this very concerning time is my priority and I want to reassure the public that my Department is doing everything it can to ensure essential services and connections are maintained for those using and reliant on our infrastructure network. I will keep the public transport situation under constant review in line with government advice on public health."

