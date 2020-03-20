Complaints received that people are not adhering to social distancing guidelines when out and about in Derry

Contact
People in Derry are being urged to adhere to social distancing guidance when they are out and about.
The appeal has been made by the City Centre Initiative (CCI).
A number of shops in the city centre remain open, allow the majority have closed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
However, a CCI spokesperson said it was important that people still listen to the guidance in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.
"Can everyone adhere to social distancing rules when they are out shopping," the spokesperson said.
"We have received complaints that this practice is being ignored."
