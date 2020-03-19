Contact

“Why is this virus happening to us? It is taking everything away from us day by day. This is so hard to accept and understand."

A young person in Derry writes a poignant letter explaining how much it hurts to see their school closed

The letter which was posted on the gate of Lisneal College this morning.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A young pupil at a Derry school has written a poignant letter showing how much they will miss their school in the coming weeks.

It was announced yesterday that all schools in Northern Ireland are to close because of the coronavirus.

It is expected that the schools could remain closed until September.

When staff at Lisneal College in Derry arrived at work this morning, they found a letter pinned to the gate.

The letter was written by one of the school's students to explain what the closure would mean to them.

The letter stated: “Why is this virus happening to us? It is taking everything away from us day by day. This is so hard to accept and understand.

“I will miss my friends, my teachers, my classrooms, the bus run, the sound of the bell, the sound of the playground at break times, the sound of the music in the corridors, the smell of lunch from the canteen, the building itself, I will even miss my grade cycles, my cleaning staff, my canteen staff and my principal.

“How hard we can try just can't create that from home, because together we are a team, together right here in this building we are a family. That family bond is broken now...for a while only.

“I love coming here every day and this hurts really bad.

“I hope everyone stays safe and we can all return here again some day sooner rather than later and pick up where we left off.

“Life just won't be same anymore until then.

“Take care my Lisneal family. We will be back.”

