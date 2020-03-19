Man in his 30s shot in the leg during a paramilitary-style attack in the Creggan area of Derry last night

Police are appealing for information after a shooting in Derry last night.

The PSNI said they received reports of shots being fired in Magowan Park at Creggan around 11pm.

A police spokesperson said that they had established that three masked men arrived at a house and shot a man in his 30s in the leg.

"The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injury.

"This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting. It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today's society."

Police have appealed for anyone with information about last night's shooting to telephone 101 quoting reference number 2001 of 18/03/20.