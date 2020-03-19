Contact

Community response praised as person rescued from the River Foyle in Derry last night

Several organisations and passers-by involved in the operation

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A person was rescued las night after entering the River Foyle.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said that they were contacted by the PSNI shortly after 10pm to say that a person had been observed entering the river.

A FSR spokesperson said: "Emergency Response Teams responded and with assistance from members of the public the person was rescued to shore.

"PSNI, NIFRS were on scene followed by a NIAS Rapid Response Vehicle and paramedic, who was assisted by our Emergency First Responders and First Aiders remaining on scene treating the person until transferred to hospital by ambulance at 22.40hrs.

"During the incident three lifebuoys were activated and assistance given by passers by which no doubt contributed to a life being saved.

"FSRs volunteers spoke to some who helped at the scene but not everyone.

"This was a traumatic event to witness and if you wish to speak to someone phone 02871313800 during office hours. Community spirit at its finest, thank you."

