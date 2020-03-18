CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Decision taken to close all schools in Northern Ireland from the end of this week

Schools in Northern Ireland are to close from this Friday as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

There had been criticism of the decision not to close local schools in light of the current situation.

All schools in the Republic were closed last Thursday.

However, First Minister Arlene Foster said a short time ago that all schools in Northern Ireland will close to all pupils from the end of this week.

Mrs Foster said the school closures would have a huge impact on society.

She said schools would be unlikely re-open before the summer break.