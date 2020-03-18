Derry councillor's stark message to those who seem not to be taking the coronavirus seriously

A Derry councillor has issued a stark message to people who he believes are not grasping the serious of the coronavirus crisis.

SDLP councillor John Boyle highlighted the horrific impact of the virus on a city with less of a population than the Derry and Strabane council area.

Mr Boyle today wrote on his Facebook page: "I was saying this at a Special Emergency Council meeting last week. Bergamo (population 120,000) in Lombardy Province, Italy has so far had 3,416 coronavirus cases out of the country’s 21,157 total cases.

"An estimated 50 people a day are dying of the disease in the town. Derry City & Strabane District Council area 149,000 population.

"Think about that as you wander aimlessly, going about your “normal” business," said the local councillor.

Meanwhile, another Derry councillor has called for more coronavirus testing to be carried out.

Sinn Fein's Sandra Duffy said that following yesterday's announcement of a further ten cases of coronavirus in the north 'it is clear we need a significant increase in testing to get a full assessment of the situation'.

“The World Health Organisation have made it abundantly clear that testing is the only way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and many people are concerned that not enough testing is being carried out in the north," she said.

“We need to see an increase in testing with more testing facilities available so that all suspected cases can be tested.

“It is also vitally important that health and social care workers are tested as they are the essential frontline in helping to fight this pandemic.

“The World Health Organisation advice needs to be heeded and the health minister needs to respond by announcing more testing.”





