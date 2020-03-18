Translink say full bus and train services continue to run as normal at present

Translink has said full bus and train timetabled services continue to run as normal at present and it is taking all steps possible to minimise risks on board its services.

The company provides public transport services all over Northern Ireland and also to Dublin, in a partnership deal with its counterpart in the Republic of Ireland.

It also provides local bus services in many towns and cities all over Northern Ireland including Bangor, Derry, Ballymena, Omagh, Craigavon and Antrim.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We continue to be guided by the Public Health Agency (PHA) to inform our decisions regarding the latest COVID-19 virus developments.

“Full bus and train timetabled services, including those in the Derry~Londonderry area, continue to operate and we’re taking all steps possible to minimise risks on board our services.

“We have regular cleaning regimes in place for our fleet and passenger facilities including keeping surfaces clean and sanitising hand touch areas.”

He added: “Hand sanitisers have also been rolled out across all frontline bus and rail staff and stations are equipped with hand washing facilities in toilets.

“We have posters displayed across our network to remind people of the latest PHA advice to prevent the spread of infection.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and the wider public is paramount, and we will continue to follow all public health instructions as issued by PHA www.pha.site/coronavirus

“For the latest updates please follow us on our social media channels or visit the website.”

