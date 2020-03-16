CORONAVIRUS LATEST; Derry school closed to pupils as it prepares for'likely' shutdown

Contact
St Brigid's College in Carnhill which is preparing for ''likely' closure due to the coronavirus crisis
A Derry school is preparing for what it has described as its 'likely' closure due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In a message sent by text to parents, St Brigid's College said it would be closed to pupils for the rest of the week allow staff to 'prepare for the likely closure' of schools referred to by the Education Minister.
The message continued: 'It is planned that school will open again for pupils on Monday, March 23.
'Any further updates/changes will be provided on Friday, March 20."
It is understood a number of other schools in the city are also making preparations for closure such as setting up online links for students.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
St Brigid's College in Carnhill which is preparing for ''likely' closure due to the coronavirus crisis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.