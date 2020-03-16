CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Thornhill College in Derry has told parents not to send their children to the school for the rest of this week

Thornhill College in Derry has told pupils to stay off for the rest of the week.

As debate continues over whether schools in Derry should stay open or not as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Thornhill has taken a decision to keep pupils off until March 23 at the earliest.

In a message today to parents, the school said that 'in the absence of any direct and clear guidance from the NI Government', the school had decided to utilise three remaining staff development days to make contingency plans in terms of remote learning for students.

"Therefore in the interests of the safety and well-being of our pupils and staff, students are asked to remain at home for the remainder of this week," the school said.

"The situation will of course by monitored on an ongoing basis and we will update you should any further information become available."