Appeal for information after a burglary at premises in the Glengalliagh Road area of Derry yesterday

Police are appealing for information following a report of burglary and criminal damage at premises in the Glengalliagh Road area of Derry yesterday.

Sergeant Swanson said: “At around 4:15am, it was reported that a male gained entry to the premises through a window which was damaged during the incident.

"Three gaming machines were also broken and a number of items taken from them by the male, who left the premises at around 4:30am.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 652 16/03/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”