CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Asthma Society releases measures for respiratory sufferers during Covid-19

The Asthma Society of Ireland has released a statement on what measures asthma sufferers should take during Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma are regarded as high risk people as the cornoavirus as it presents in the form of a fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases Covid-19 the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

If you have asthma, the asthma society suggests a myriad of ways for managing your asthma. These include: