CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Annual fundraising walk in memory of Martin McGuinness has been cancelled because of the current situation

An annual walk in memory of Martin McGuinness has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The Chieftain's Walk has been held on the past two years and had been due to take place on March 29.

However, the late Mr McGuinness's family tonight said they had taken the 'difficult but necessary' decision to cancel this year's walk.

Mr McGuinness's son, Fiachra, said: "As a family we want to thank everyone who has already registered for this year's Chieftain's Walk which had been scheduled to take place on March 29th.

"As ever, we gratefully appreciate your support and it has been a difficult decision for us to take to postpone the event.

"However, in light of the ongoing situation regarding coronavirus, we also feel it is a necessary decision in order to play our part in helping to prevent the spread of the virus."

Mr McGuinness said it their aim to reorganise the fundraising walk 'as soon as practically possible'.