CORONAVIRUS APPEAL: Derry woman living under quarantine in Italy: "Right now people are worried, worried about how it'll all pan out. The reality is what are you more worried about, a month's wage or that your vulnerable loved ones make it through this epidemic?"

A Derry woman living under the coronavirus quarantine in Italy has urged people in Ireland to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.

Fionnuala Ní Chraiftigh, who is from the Culmore area of Derry, is currently living in Bergamo in north Italy.

Italy has been the European country hit worst by the coronavirus and the entire country was put on lockdown earlier this week.

As concern continues to grow about the impact that the virus will have on all aspects of life in Ireland, Fionnula posted a message on her Facebook page outline her own experience.

She said her advice would be for people to stay at home as much as possible to 'avoid the spread'.

"When guidelines are in place it's important to follow them, they are responses to combat the spread of the virus.

"If you feel like it's only a mild flu and you can handle it please think of YOUR responsibility to the vulnerable people around you.

"The reality is here in Bergamo right the sound of sirens is normal, they haven't stopped. ICU is stretched, they are deciding who needs oxygen supplies and who doesn't. They are deciding who lives and dies."

The local woman said that every single person has a responsiblity to prevent the spread so that the outbreak can be managed.

"So if your working from home stay home and only go out if you really have to. If children are sent home then keep them home. It's not a holiday period it is a period of social responsibility.

"Right now people are worried, worried about how it'll all pan out. The reality is what are you more worried about, a month's wage or that your vulnerable loved ones make it through this epidemic?

"The reality is scary believe me I've seen it people in the middle of the night rushed into ambulances outside my apartment, furnerals and the never ending noise of medical services.

"The lockdown in Ireland and the UK doesn't have to get as extreme if people now act and take responsibility."