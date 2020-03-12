Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry GAA suspend all fixtures and training sessions

"We are a community organisation and have taken this decision in order to help safeguard our community."

Derry GAA

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry GAA has suspended all fixtures and training sessions because of the coronavirus.

In a statement a short time ago, a Derry GAA spokesperson said: "In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Derry GAA has suspended all fixtures and training sessions under its control with immediate effect and until further notice.

"We also advise meetings and general social activity to be reduced as far as is possible.

"We are a community organisation and have taken this decision in order to help safeguard our community and do everything in our power to protect those most vulnerable.

"We urge all our members and patrons to follow the advice of the statutory bodies.

"The situation is rapidly changing and we will continue to monitor developments on a day-to-day basis and issue further updates to our clubs and members regarding other club activity and gatherings."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie