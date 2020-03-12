CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry GAA suspend all fixtures and training sessions

Contact
Derry GAA has suspended all fixtures and training sessions because of the coronavirus.
In a statement a short time ago, a Derry GAA spokesperson said: "In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Derry GAA has suspended all fixtures and training sessions under its control with immediate effect and until further notice.
"We also advise meetings and general social activity to be reduced as far as is possible.
"We are a community organisation and have taken this decision in order to help safeguard our community and do everything in our power to protect those most vulnerable.
"We urge all our members and patrons to follow the advice of the statutory bodies.
"The situation is rapidly changing and we will continue to monitor developments on a day-to-day basis and issue further updates to our clubs and members regarding other club activity and gatherings."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
"We have not witnessed a pandemic of this nature... and this is uncharted territory for us."-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.