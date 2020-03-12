CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Irish dancing competition due to take place in County Derry this weekend has been cancelled

A major Irish dancing competition due to be held in County Derry this weekend has been cancelled.

The Bellaghy Championships had been scheduled to take place at the village's GAA club on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the organisers of the event, the Allen School of Irish Dancing, said they had decided to cancel the competition because of the current coronavirus.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we, the Allen School of Irish Dancing and Wolfe Tones GAC Bellaghy Committee have taken the decision to cancel this years Bellaghy Championships due to the current uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are sorry for the late notice and and disappointment to everyone, but we feel everyone’s health is more important at this time.

"We appreciate your support over the years and we look forward to seeing you again at the Bellaghy Championships in 2021."