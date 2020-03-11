Man arrested and number of items seized during a police operation in the Creggan area of Derry today

Contact
Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted two planned searches in the Creggan area today in relation to an ongoing investigation into police describe as 'violent dissident republican activity'.
A number of items have been seized and a 41-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
The man has been taken to Musgrave Station serious crime suite for questioning.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rowland said: "Today's search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence. Our priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.
"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.
"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigations to contact us on 101 or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
