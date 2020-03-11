Mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has sadly passed away

Contact
The late Lyra McKee. Picture: Brendan Gallagher
The mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has passed away following an illness, according to friends of the writer.
Joan McKee had been in hospital for several weeks, and is said to have died peacefully yesterday.
Lyra, 29, was shot dead by the New IRA in the Creggan area of Derry last April.
She had been taking shelter beside a PSNI landrover as riots broke out in the estate.
Joan's death comes just over five weeks before the first anniversary of her daughter's murder.
Political journalist Suzanne Breen wrote on twitter: "Joan's heart was broken & it couldn't be fixed. Two people were effectively killed by one shot that night in Derry. Shame on those who brought death & destruction into this family's life."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The image named Waiting For Adam was the overall winner of the Taiscí na Tuaithe competition organised by Gaelscoil Neachtain and Naiscoil Neactain, depicting Ruby the loyal family dog waiting
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.