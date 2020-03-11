Mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has sadly passed away

The mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has passed away following an illness, according to friends of the writer.

Joan McKee had been in hospital for several weeks, and is said to have died peacefully yesterday.

Lyra, 29, was shot dead by the New IRA in the Creggan area of Derry last April.

She had been taking shelter beside a PSNI landrover as riots broke out in the estate.

Joan's death comes just over five weeks before the first anniversary of her daughter's murder.

Political journalist Suzanne Breen wrote on twitter: "Joan's heart was broken & it couldn't be fixed. Two people were effectively killed by one shot that night in Derry. Shame on those who brought death & destruction into this family's life."