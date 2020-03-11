Best restaurants in Derry and the city's 'food heroes' honoured at a special celebration last night

The Ulster Regional Awards of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place last night in Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan.

The Irish Restaurant Awards showcase the true talent that Ireland’s hospitality industry has to offer by acknowledging outstanding performers in the sector.

Growing steadily from its humble beginnings back in 2009, the awards are now a five-month long process consisting of online public nominations, judging panels, mystery guest inspections and regional and national events.

This year, the awards received a record-breaking 100,000+ online public nominations.

Each of the regional winners now go forward to the All-Ireland final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2020 which takes place on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.

Derry Category Winners

Best Kids Size Me - Pyke 'n' Pommes

Local Food Hero - James Huey of Walled City Brewery

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Soda and Starch

Best Restaurant Manager - Zara Adair of The Sooty Olive

Best Wine Experience - Brown's Restaurant, Bonds Hill

Best Café - The Green Cat Bakery, Eglinton

Best “Free From” - Hidden City Cafe, London Street

Best World Cuisine - Mekong Street Food (Thai and Vietnamese Street food truck)

Best Newcomer - Sixteen22 Gastro Pub, Beech Hill

Pub of the Year - Blackbird, Foyle Street

Best Casual Dining - Nonna's Wood Fired Pizzas

Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant - Bishop's Gate Hotel

Best Customer Service - The Gown Restaurant, Bishop's Gate Hotel

Best Gastro Pub - Walled City Brewery

Best Chef - Sean Harrigan of The Sooty Olive

Best Restaurant winner - Brown's Restaurant