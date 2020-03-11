Contact

Best restaurants in Derry and the city's 'food heroes' honoured at a special celebration last night

The Ulster Regional Awards of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place last night in Slieve Russell Hotel, Cavan.
The Irish Restaurant Awards showcase the true talent that Ireland’s hospitality industry has to offer by acknowledging outstanding performers in the sector.
Growing steadily from its humble beginnings back in 2009, the awards are now a five-month long process consisting of online public nominations, judging panels, mystery guest inspections and regional and national events.
This year, the awards received a record-breaking 100,000+ online public nominations.
Each of the regional winners now go forward to the All-Ireland final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2020 which takes place on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.

Derry Category Winners

Best Kids Size Me - Pyke 'n' Pommes
Local Food Hero - James Huey of Walled City Brewery
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Soda and Starch
Best Restaurant Manager - Zara Adair of The Sooty Olive
Best Wine Experience - Brown's Restaurant, Bonds Hill
Best Café - The Green Cat Bakery, Eglinton
Best “Free From” - Hidden City Cafe, London Street
Best World Cuisine - Mekong Street Food (Thai and Vietnamese Street food truck)
Best Newcomer - Sixteen22 Gastro Pub, Beech Hill
Pub of the Year - Blackbird, Foyle Street
Best Casual Dining - Nonna's Wood Fired Pizzas
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant - Bishop's Gate Hotel
Best Customer Service - The Gown Restaurant, Bishop's Gate Hotel
Best Gastro Pub - Walled City Brewery
Best Chef - Sean Harrigan of The Sooty Olive
Best Restaurant winner - Brown's Restaurant

