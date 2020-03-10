Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

People urged not to visit patients in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry as efforts continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus

altnagelvinae

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Western Trust is asking people not to visit patients in any of its hospitals.

The appeal comes amid ongoing concern about the potential spread of the coronavirus.

A Western Trust spokesperson today said they were taking 'necessary precautions' to protect patients and staff.

"We are asking the public not to visit patients in our hospitals and community facilities unless absolutely essential," the spokesperson said.

"Where possible, please attend your appointment on your own."

Four new cases of coronavirus were today confirmed by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 16.

All four cases are adults and one case involved travel from northern Italy.

Three of the cases can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to northern Italy.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie