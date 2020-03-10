Derry cinema introduces 'social distancing' policy in response to coronavirus: couples will be forced to sit apart at the movies

A Derry cinema is to introduce a 'social distancing' policy in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Omniplex Cinemas, which owns the cinema at Strand Road in Derry, have announced that after a thorough risk assessment and analysis of the global cinema market, they will implement ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ as part of their measures to encourage effective social distancing in cinemas.

Other measures being introduced by the company include self-scanning of tickets, increased cleaning regimes and hand sanitising stations in every cinema foyer.

In-cinema seat separation will mean that every second seat will be unoccupied in a checkerboard pattern.

Paul John Anderson, Omniplex Cinemas Director, said: "We're introducing In-Cinema Seat Separation to give 1m separation between each of our guests, as recommended by the WHO for social distancing.

"This means we've reduced our overall capacity by 50% and we hope this move will give cinema goers peace of mind when attending the movies."