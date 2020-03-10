Derry cinema introduces 'social distancing' policy in response to coronavirus: couples will be forced to sit apart at the movies

Contact
A Derry cinema is to introduce a 'social distancing' policy in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Omniplex Cinemas, which owns the cinema at Strand Road in Derry, have announced that after a thorough risk assessment and analysis of the global cinema market, they will implement ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ as part of their measures to encourage effective social distancing in cinemas.
Other measures being introduced by the company include self-scanning of tickets, increased cleaning regimes and hand sanitising stations in every cinema foyer.
In-cinema seat separation will mean that every second seat will be unoccupied in a checkerboard pattern.
Paul John Anderson, Omniplex Cinemas Director, said: "We're introducing In-Cinema Seat Separation to give 1m separation between each of our guests, as recommended by the WHO for social distancing.
"This means we've reduced our overall capacity by 50% and we hope this move will give cinema goers peace of mind when attending the movies."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Put the kettle on again, Jobby: John ‘Jobby’ Crossan, left, sitting around a gas heater in his sports shop with long-time friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.