Man and woman charged with stealing from a flat in Derry during the funeral of the man who lived there

A man and a woman have been remanded in custody after they appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today charged with stealing medication from a flat during the funeral of the occupant.

Kerri Ogilby, 36, of Carlin Terrace, and Gérard Mullan, 34, of Rockmills both in Derry, were charged with entering the flat in the Strand Road and stealing medication on March 8.

A police officer connected the pair to the charge and the court was told there would be no bail application.

Both were remanded in custody to appear again by videolink on March 26.