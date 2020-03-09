Derry's councillors and council officials to meet tomorrow to decide if the city's St Patrick's parade should go ahead this year

A meeting will be held tomorrow to decide whether St Patrick's Day parades in Derry and Strabane will go ahead next week.

The meeting comes as many other St Patrick's parades throughout Ireland have been cancelled because of fears over the spreading of the coronavirus.

Parades in Belfast and Dublin are among those who have fallen victim to concerns.

The annual parade in Derry attracts thousands of people into the city centre and it is a major boost for the local economy.

However, there have been calls for it to be cancelled given the current situation in relation to the coronavirus.

Derry Now has learned that councillors and council officials will meet tomorrow to discuss what to do.

As it stands, there are 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout Ireland, 24 in the south and 12 in the north.

It emerged this evening that one of the biggest GAA clubs in Belfast has closed its clubhouse and suspended all training and matches after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

The affected club is St Gall's, winners of the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship in 2010, who are based on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

An adult non-playing member of the club recently tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy.

The clubhouse has been closed for a deep clean on advice from Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency.