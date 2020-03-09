Five more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of people in Northern Ireland with the virus to 12 since testing began.

Health officials are tracing people who may have been in contact with the latest cases.

Meanwhile, two more cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number there to 21. One of the patients has an underlying condition and is seriously ill.

Health officials said both cases were community transmissions and did not involve people who had returned recently from at-risk areas.

Three new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday and five more late last night.

Details about Sunday's cases have not yet been released.

On Sunday night, it was announced a man in his 60s had become the third person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.