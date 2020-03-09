Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Five more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Coronavirus cases confirmed in west of Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of people in Northern Ireland with the virus to 12 since testing began. 

Health officials are tracing people who may have been in contact with the latest cases.

Meanwhile, two more cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number there to 21. One of the patients has an underlying condition and is seriously ill.

Health officials said both cases were community transmissions and did not involve people who had returned recently from at-risk areas.

Three new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday and five more late last night.

Details about Sunday's cases have not yet been released.

On Sunday night, it was announced a man in his 60s had become the third person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie