Three more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

They are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previous case.

It brings the total number of cases to seven.

Health officials said further positive tests had been expected and the region remained in the containment phase.

Meanwhile, a number of football teams in the Mid Ulster area are taking precautions after a player recently tested positive, with training and fixtures cancelled.

The three new cases in Northern Ireland come as another case was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total there to 19.