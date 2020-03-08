Three more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus case confirmed in east of Ireland
Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
They are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previous case.
It brings the total number of cases to seven.
Health officials said further positive tests had been expected and the region remained in the containment phase.
Meanwhile, a number of football teams in the Mid Ulster area are taking precautions after a player recently tested positive, with training and fixtures cancelled.
The three new cases in Northern Ireland come as another case was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total there to 19.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.