Police find a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity

Police have found a suspected firearm and ammunition as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit recovered the suspected firearm and ammunition in the Strabane area today as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.
The planned search in the Spout Road area was conducted with support from Tactical Support Group colleagues.
Both the suspected firearm and ammunition have been taken away for further forensic examination.
Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "The PSNI’s priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and today's search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.
"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.
"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 765 of 07/03/20.
“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
