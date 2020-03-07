Have you any Frozen fans in your house? Then they will love this special event happening in Derry tomorrow

Fans of the Frozen film will enjoy a special treat in Derry tomorrow.

The Playtrail at Pennyburn will be screening the film in its brilliant outdoor amphitheatre at 1pm tomorrow as part of special fun day.

There will also be a wide range of activities, including cooking at the campfire, bird-feeding opportunities and singing sessions.

Sessions will run from 12 noon to 2pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Everyone is welcome and admission is £1 per person or £5 for a family.

Given the current weather conditions, people are advised to wrap up warm.