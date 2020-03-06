Contact

BREAKING: Letterkenny University Hospital is implementing visiting restrictions from this evening

Health chiefs said the restrictions are being put in place as an infection control measure

Service challenges and priorities at Letterkenny University Hospital for 2020 outlined

The restrictions will continue into next week and will be kept under review

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Letterkenny University Hospital is implementing visiting restrictions from this evening.

The restrictions will continue into next week and will be kept under review.

The HSE said the restrictions are being put in place as an infection control measure and will apply to all hospitals in the Saolta Group.

The announcement came after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government is not advising the cancellation of mass gatherings at this stage due to coronavirus.

Hospital management said in a statement: “We are asking the public not to visit the hospital other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting.

"To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. Children, in particular, should not visit patients in the hospital.

“We recognise that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”

 

