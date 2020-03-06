Mourners at funeral of popular Derry man Mickey Singh hear him described as the 'Mayor of Galliagh'

Mickey Singh was 'a man of great charity who carried out countless acts of kindness', his parish priest told mourners at his funeral today.

Mr Singh, 80, was laid to rest at the City Cemetry after requiem mass at St Joseph's Galliagh.

Opening the service, Father Gerard Mongan, parish priest, said: "One of Derry's well known and much loved characters has gone from our sight, he truly was famous and the online tribiutes alone and the number of people here today recognise that he was held in very high regard."

Fr Mongan said Mr Singh was a talented writer, artists and self taught pianist and 'carried those talents so modestly'.

Affectionately known by some as the 'Mayor of Galliagh', Mr Singh will be remebered for his hat which was 'adorned with bells, tinsel at St Patrick's Day and an aok leaf on St Columba's Day'.

Fr Mongan said Mr Singh life was 'free from any extravagance' and he 'was a man of great charity who carried out countless acts of kindness'.

For a full report from today's funeral, see Monday's Derry News.