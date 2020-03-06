Police investigating 'suspicous activity' in Derry's city centre arrested a woman for possession of a knife

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
Derry Magistrates Court heard today how a woman who became 'agitated' when dealing with police was found to have a knife in her possession.
Martina Sweeney, 41, of Meadowview Crescent in Derry, admitted a series of public order offences and possessing a knife on August 2, 2019.
The court heard that police were investigating suspicious activity in the city centre and approached Sweeney.
She became 'loud and agitated' and began abusing police telling them to 'f--k off'.
When police searched Sweeney they found a knife in her top and despite Sweeney claiming the knife was new it appeared to have been used.
The defendant continued to be aggressive and struggled with police kicking an officer twice.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client accepted responsibility for her actions and said that Sweeney was living in Derry 'far away from family support'.
Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall told Sweeney 'the combination of offences are serious' and added that this would have been distressing for anyone in the vicinity.
She imposed a two month sentence suspended for 12 months.
