People being given the chance to have their say on the future development of Derry

Contact
The next phase of the process to produce the Local Development Plan for Derry and Strabane has been launched.
In December, a draft plan strategy was published and went to public consultation.
The responses received have now been collated and published, with counter representations now being invited.
The draft Local Development Plan Strategy was published in December, followed by a formal eight-week public consultation period.
The representations received regarding the Strategy and associated Sustainability Appraisal can now be viewed on the Derry City and Strabane District Council website.
The council says when completed, the plan will be huge in its scope, addressing all issues of Planning, guiding land use and setting out the policies and proposals for the use, development and protection of our settlements and countryside.
The counter-representation period is an opportunity for interested parties to consider potential changes proposed during the consultation period.
The eight week period for submissions closes on April 30.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.