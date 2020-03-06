People being given the chance to have their say on the future development of Derry

The next phase of the process to produce the Local Development Plan for Derry and Strabane has been launched.

In December, a draft plan strategy was published and went to public consultation.

The responses received have now been collated and published, with counter representations now being invited.

The draft Local Development Plan Strategy was published in December, followed by a formal eight-week public consultation period.

The representations received regarding the Strategy and associated Sustainability Appraisal can now be viewed on the Derry City and Strabane District Council website.

The council says when completed, the plan will be huge in its scope, addressing all issues of Planning, guiding land use and setting out the policies and proposals for the use, development and protection of our settlements and countryside.

The counter-representation period is an opportunity for interested parties to consider potential changes proposed during the consultation period.

The eight week period for submissions closes on April 30.