Three Derry men appear in court charged with supplying cocaine and cannabis

Three men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Anthony Feeney, 32, from Drumleck Drive, Jordan Kavanagh, 23, from Top of the Hill, and Steven Cooke, 31, of Castleview Park, all in Derry, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court today.

Feeney faced two charged of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on dates between October 1, 2018 and March 7, 2019.

Kavanagh was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis on dates between December 1, 2018 and March 7, 2019 and he also faced a charge of obstructing a person in the search for drugs on March 7.

Cooke was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine on a date between January 1, 2017 and March 7, 2019 and possessing a class C drug on March 7, 2019.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

None of the three wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

All three were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on April 2 and released on bail.