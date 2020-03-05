Airporter owner says the announcement that Flybe has gone into administration is 'dreadful news' for the local economy

The owner of the Airporter company in Derry has described the announcement that Flybe has gone into administration as 'dreadful news'.

All Flybe flights, and those operated by Stobart Air, have been cancelled.

Therefore, anyone who has booked with Flybe from Belfast City Airport is advised not to go to the airport as your flight will not be operating.

Flybe customers are therefore urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

For flights operated by Flybe franchise partners (Eastern Airways, and Blue Islands) passengers should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority will provide advice and information to consumers, so check their website and Twitter feed @UK_CAA for more information.

Commenting, Richard Moriarty Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the CAA website or the CAA's Twitter feed for more information.

“Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines. If you have an international ticket you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.”

Reacting to the Flybe news, Jennifer McKeever, Director of Airporter in Derry, said: “The news that Flybe has gone into administration is dreadful news.

“Flybe has provided a vital service for thousands of commuters who use the airline on a regular basis to travel from Northern Ireland to work in Britain or further afield.

“As a peripheral region, connectivity for NI is absolutely crucial, whether it’s to encourage inward investment, to encourage indigenous business to expand and sell to other markets, or to encourage more visitors to the region, flights into and out of Northern Ireland are key to investment, business growth and tourism.

“The loss of this service will be hugely damaging to our economy because it breaks that connectivity from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.

"Not only does it make life harder for many businesses who rely on these regional routes, but it also will have an impact on our tourism industry at a time when we are trying to attract more visitors to our shores.”