Police at the scene of a major incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry

Police officers are currently at the scene of an incident in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Several landrovers and a significant number of officers are involved in the operation which appears to centre on a property at MacNiece Close.

The PSNI have not yet made any public comment on the situation.

However, a local councillor said he had received reports of armed men smashing up a flat in the area.

Sinn Fein councillor Michael Cooper said he had been told that a number of shots were fired whilst the men were leaving the area but added that his understanding was that no one was hurt.

"There is no place in our community for this type of behaviour and those responsible need to explain their actions to the community," said Cllr Cooper.