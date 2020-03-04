Plans approved by Derry's council for new houses in the Galliagh area of the city

Contact
Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee today approved a housing development in the Galliagh area of Derry.
An application for full planning approval for seven homes at lands north of Derry’s Lower Galliagh Road and the Skeoge Link Road was approved by members.
Details of the application were provided in detail to members at the meeting that was held at the Guildhall in Derry.
It included detailed proposals for the residential development at Lower Galliagh Road/Skeoge Link Road which will consist of seven units, including three two-storey dwelling and a separate block of four two-storey dwellings and associated landscaping, parking and access.
