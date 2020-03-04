Two new confirmed Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health for Northern Ireland has confirmed that two more patients have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a statement, the Department said: “Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in two further presumptive positive results for coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to three since testing began.

“In line with established protocols, these Northern Ireland test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

“The two cases are not connected. One individual recently travelled from Northern Italy. The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both patients are adults and are receiving appropriate care. Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify contacts they may have had, with the aim of preventing further spread.”

Health Minister Swann said: “As I’ve said from the beginning it was a matter of when, not if that we have cases in NI. I would stress that Northern Ireland remains in containment phase.”