Man convicted after court hears details of a 'shoplifting expedition' to a store in Derry

A man who was described as being part of an organised shop lifting gang was given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court today.

Kevin Stokes, 19, of Cornshell Fields in Derry, was charged with stealing good valued at more than £700 from B&M Bargains on November 22, 2018.

The court heard that four females and a male entered the shop and proceeded to fill three trolleys with goods.

They then left the store with two of the trolleys without paying having abandoned the third trolley after they were approached by a staff member.

CCTV was examined and police were able to positively identify three of those involved including Stokes.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client had no record for this sort of offence.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the fact he was operating as part of a group made the case more serious.

He said it was a 'shop lifting expedition'.

Stokes was given a 4 month prison sentence suspended for 2 months and ordered to pat £200 in restitution.