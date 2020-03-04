Contact

Teenager to take part in Alzheimer's walk

He is raising money in memory of 'Granny Beth'.

Jay Young

Jay pictured with a photo of Granny Beth Hassan.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry teenager is set to take part in Belfast’s first GLOW memory walk to raise money for a relative who passed away last October.

Jay Young, from Magherafelt, will complete the 5.5km walk in memory of Beth, who he refers to simply as ‘Granny Beth’.

The event takes place in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and the course takes participants past some iconic and historic sites in the city.

Jay is urging people to register for the event at memorywalk.org.uk/glow in order to help Alzheimer’s Society and raise money for research and services.

The 17-year-old said: “Granny Beth was like a granny to me. She was diagnosed 14 years ago and had to go into nursing care five years ago.

“It was where I worked so at least I got to spend more time with her. I’m walking with a group of friends and family to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society because it is a cruel disease.

“I have watched a loved one suffer, and I know what it is like for a family to watch them suffer

“I would urge others to register and take part in the walk because it is for a really important cause.”

Over 700 supporters have already registered for the walk, which takes place on Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm.

For further information, check out the website on https://www.memorywalk.org.uk/find-a-walk/glow-belfast-2020/ and to donate to Jay’s effort visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jay-young1.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


