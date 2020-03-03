Contact

Derry man lashed out at poker machines after he lost money in two bookies in the city

Defendant made to pay compensation after two separate attacks

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who 'vented his frustration' after losing money on poker machines on two different occasions has been given a suspended sentence at Derry.

Conall Collins, 28, of Crawford Square in Derry, admitted two counts of criminal damage to the poker machines when he appeared on foot of an arrest warrant.

The court was told that on May 12, 2017, police were called Ladbrokes in Chamberlain Street after a machine was damaged at the cost of £264.

CCTV was examined and an unidentified male could be seen punching the machine.

The court then heard that on October 9, 2018, there was a similar incident in a Ladbrokes in Rosemount.

This time the damage was set at £718 and police were able to identify Collins as the perpetrator.

Several attempts were made to talk to Collins but these were unsuccessful.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said that his client had pleaded guilty to the offences in November last year but had not completed a pre-sentence report nor had he turned up for his sentencing on January 3.

He said that at the time of the offences Collins had been drinking and gambling but was no longer doing so.

The solicitor said after losing his money Collins had 'lost his temper and punched and kicked the machine'.

He added the defendant had 'a limited record' and was willing to pay compensation.

Collins was given a one month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £400 in restitution.

