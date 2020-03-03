Contact

Derry's Boojum outlet has closed - another blow to the economy of the Strand Road area of the city centre

The Boojum outlet in Derry has closed.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry's Boojum outlet has closed.

The Strand Road burrito bar has not opened in recent days.

Boojum has made no official comment on the situation.

However, Derry Now visited the outlet this afternoon and a team of workers were removing the fixtures and fittings from the building.

One of the workers confirmed that the outlet has closed.

The closure of the Boojum outlet, which only opened at the start of last year, will be another blow to the economy of the Strand Road area.

Last year, the Primrose cafe, which was only a few doors up from Boojum, also closed.

Prior to the Boojum outlet, the corner building at the junction of the Strand Road and Clarendon Street was home to the Sandwich Company.

