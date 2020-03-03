Free screening of Palestinian documentary to be held in Derry this week

The Museum of Free Derry will this week host a free screening of Palestinian documentary film ‘Naila and the Uprising’, followed by a Q&A with its producer Rula Salameh.

When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in Palestine, a young woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family, and freedom.

Undaunted, she embraces all three, joining a clandestine network of women in a movement that forces the world to recognise the Palestinian right to self-determination for the first time.

Naila and the Uprising chronicles the remarkable journey of Naila Ayesh and a fierce community of women at the frontline.

Friday evening's screening in Derry will be hosted by the Derry Branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The film begins at 7pm and everyone is welcome.