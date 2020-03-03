Great sadness in Derry following the death of Mickey Singh, one of the city's best known characters

Contact
There is great sadness in Derry this morning following the death of one of the city's best known characters.
Galliagh man Mickey Singh passed away yesterday.
Mickey was well-known in the city and was a man with his own unique style.
He was often seen walking to and from the city centre.
Many tributes have been paid to a man described as a 'gentle soul'.
No funeral arrangements have yet been announced for Mickey.
