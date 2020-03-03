Major award for Derry teacher who goes the extra mile to help her students with their career choices

A Derry teacher has won a major award for the careers support she gives to her students

Aisling Conaty, Careers Manager at St Cecilia's College, has been named the UK's Careers Champion for this year.

She received the award at a ceremony in London yesterday.

Ms Conaty has been one of three teachers from throughout the UK who has been shortlisted for the award.

She said she was 'so grateful' to receive the award.