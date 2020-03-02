Shops in Derry are running out of hand sanitiser as the public take steps to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus.

Various chemists and shops in the city have either sold out or are currently running low on supplies of hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial gels.

The Catholic Church has also suspended the Sign of Peace during religious services as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to the Derry News, the manager at the Poundland store in Waterloo Place said they have sold out of and sanitiser and won’t know if they are getting more in until the end of the week.

He added that every shop in the town has noticed a spike in sales.

Gordon’s Chemist was also sold out of hand sanitiser with an employee confirming that shoppers are 'panic-buying' in an effort to avoid contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

People are buying hand sanitisers as they contain ethanol alcohol and claim to eliminate 99.9% of germs within one minute of contact.

Advertisers suggest sanitisers work faster and are more effective than normal soapy water.