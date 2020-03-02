Court told that drugs were found after emergency services alerted to a house fire in Derry

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
When fire broke out at a house in Pelham Road in Derry, materials for the cultivation of cannabis were found, Derry Magistrates Court heard today.
Shane Brolly, 44, of Pelham Road in Derry admitted a charge of cultivating cannabis on August 19 last.
The court was told that suspicions were aroused following a fire at the property in the attic.
Fire damaged used for the cultivation of cannabis were found inside and outside the property.
These include electrical equipment, plant pots, fans, extension leads and metal sheeting.
Cannabis leaves were found in the attic area.
When interviewed, Brolly said the cannabis was for personal use as he suffered from a bad back.
He said it was the first time he had tried to do this and he 'had messed it up'.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said this was not a run-of-the-mill case of possessing cannabis.
He said the consequences of this offending were more serious and therefore he required a pre-sentence report.
The case was adjourned until April 17.
