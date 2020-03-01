Police are appealing for information about what they are describing as a 'serious sexual assault' in Derry last night

Detectives from the Public Protection Branch are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Derry last night, Saturday, February 29.

They are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who has any information that can assist their investigation to contact 101 quoting reference 2001 29/02/20.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in licensed premises on Ferryquay Street between 10.30pm and midnight and who witnessed or heard anything in the area of the toilets.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.